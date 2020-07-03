2 killed, 2 hospitalized following wrong way crash on Gratigny Parkway

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died and two others have been hospitalized following a wrong-way crash on the westbound Gratigny Parkway in Hialeah.

The crash happened near the Northwest 57th Avenue exit at around 1 a.m., Friday.

According to police, a woman driving a black Subaru was heading east when she slammed head-on into a Toyota carrying three men.

Video posted on social media showed a car on fire on the expressway.

The identities of the deceased victims and the wrong-way driver have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

