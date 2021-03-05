2 killed, 2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a rollover crash that forced the closure of all lanes on a major Hollywood roadway.

Though the roadway has reopened, Hollywood Police continue to investigate the pre-dawn Friday morning crash.

It happened along the 3000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, at around 6 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers confirmed two people were pronounced dead due to the crash.

Troopers said a vehicle traveling southbound on the I-95 exit ramp to Hollywood Boulevard lost control and collided with a second vehicle at the intersection. A traffic camera in the area captured extensive damage to two vehicles involved in the crash.

The two victims in the second vehicle were transported to the hospital where they remain in critical but stable condition.

Authorities had to shut down both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Hollywood Boulevard at I-95 while they worked the crash scene. They also shut down parts of the I-95 off-ramps to prevent drivers from heading westbound on Hollywood Boulevard.

The roads reopened hours later.

