2 killed, 1 injured in SW Miami-Dade shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were shot and killed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place in the area of 178th Street and 109th Place, Thursday night.

Police said a woman and a man were killed.

Another woman was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center.

She remains in critical condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

