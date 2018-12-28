2 killed, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an overnight Miami shooting left two people dead and a third hospitalized.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of multiple shots fired, just before 12:30 a.m., in the 800 block of Northwest 70th Street in Miami.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition remains unknown.

A local rapper who goes by Contraband Anonymous said he heard as many as 100 rounds.

Contraband Anonymous said he’s already lost five friends to gun violence this year. He isn’t sure if this shooting has taken more.

“This happens every day. This is nothing new,” he said. “God just needs to touch people in their spirit and just tell them to go another route. That’s about it. Nobody can help nobody but God.”

Details surrounding the shooting remain scarce. However, there was a report of a gray van leaving the scene of the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

