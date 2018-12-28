2 killed, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Liberty City

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood left two a man and a woman dead and another woman hospitalized.

City of Miami Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the 800 block of Northwest 70th Street, just before 12:30 a.m., Friday.

Investigators said the shooting took place in the courtyard of an apartment complex.

A local rapper who goes by Contraband Anonymous said he heard dozens of rounds.

“A good 75, almost 100. A hundred rounds,” he said.

Responding officers found a man and a woman dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the third victim to the hospital. Her condition remains unknown.

Miami Triple Shooting: Woman says her daughter, 23 YO Martaysha Sippio, was one of 2 people killed in 800 block of NW 70th St. after midnight Friday. Police asking for tips. CRIMESTOPPERS: 305-471-TIPS. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/hLH1UH2KHh — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) December 28, 2018

The woman’s mother, Marsha Sippio identified her as 23-year-old Martaysha Sippio. She said this the second child she’s lost to gun violence.

“I mean, you’re all just taking lives, man,” said Sippio. “This is not acceptable.”

Contraband Anonymous said he’s already lost five friends to gun violence this year. He isn’t sure if this shooting has taken more.

“This happens every day. This is nothing new,” he said. “God just needs to touch people in their spirit and just tell them to go another route. That’s about it. Nobody can help nobody but God.”

Details surrounding the shooting remain scarce. However, there was a report of a gray van leaving the scene of the shooting.

“There’s very little information that we have to go on,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Police spent hours at the scene as they attempted to determine the circumstances behind the shooting and a motive.

“At this time, we’re reaching out to the public,” said Delva. “Anybody who saw or heard anything that happened, they’re urged to come forward. Even the smallest tip will assist us in making an arrest.”

Sippio also asked for the community’s help.

“And find out who did this to my baby, because this is not acceptable,” she said. “I say once again, this is not acceptable. These crimes, just killing people, you all should not let this go on.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

