2 killed, 1 hospitalized after boat hits jetty near Government Cut

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed and another victim was rushed to the hospital after, officials said, their boat slammed into a jetty near Government Cut.

Multiple agencies, including Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units, responded to the scene of the crash near South Pointe Park Pier, Saturday night.

Officials said the boat, which was carrying four people, hit the jagged rocks and immediately capsized.

7News cameras captured rescue crews outside of the U.S. Coast Guard station at 100 MacArthur Causeway, just after 11 p.m.

Officials said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers located two bodies and a male passenger near the overturned vessel.

“At least two lives are lost. It happened near Government Cut in Miami Beach, and we are searching for a possible missing boater,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Ron Washington.

Cameras showed Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews taking the surviving victim into Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

An air rescue helicopter hovered above the water on Easter Sunday, as a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dive team continued to search for the missing boater.

The wreck took place near the same location where Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez and two other passengers were killed on Sept. 25, 2016.

Toxicology reports revealed Fernandez had alcohol and cocaine in his system, but his family attorney claimed he was not operating the boat.

Saturday’s crash remains under investigation.

“As we continue this investigation, more details will follow as they are confirmed,” said Washington, “but for now, we will not release the identity of the victims due to notifying the family and out of respect for the family.”

