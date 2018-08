KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two kayakers in distress were rescued off of the Key Biscayne coast.

Officials said the kayakers were carried away by a current, near Crandon Park, just before 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sent out a boat and brought them back to shore safely.

No one was hurt.

