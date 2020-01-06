2 juveniles transported to hospital after fire at North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two juveniles, including one that had to be airlifted, have been hospitalized after a fire broke out at a North Miami home.

The fire broke out at a residence located at 1615 NW 123rd St. before 3 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters worked to handle the fire, as smoke billowed from a bedroom with bars over the window.

According to Vetner Henry, Alfonso, his teenage brother, was in a car in front of the home when the fire broke out. By the time he ran back to the home, the structure was filling up with smoke, and he pulled his family members to safety.

“My brother was a hero,” Henry said. “I thank him because he was able to save my niece and nephew, so he’s a true hero.”

“He rushes in, alerts everyone and starts pulling the kids out,” North Miami Police Commander Kessler Brooks said.

Paramedics airlifted one child to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

7News cameras showed the air ambulance landing at the hospital, where the boy appeared to be alert and talking to medical professionals.

According to firefighters, the teenage good Samaritan, who was accompanied by an adult, was transported to Jackson by ground.

When responding units arrived, the family inside was outside of the home, and some suffered burns and smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

“I’m glad,” Henry said. “I’m glad that everybody’s out of the house, so I’m glad.”

A cellphone camera captured flames and smoke coming from the home.

“The entire family is now at Jackson for smoke inhalation and to be monitored,” Brooks said.

The fire is now under control, but the cause remains unknown.

It remains unknown how much damage the fire caused.

