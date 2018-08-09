LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested two male juveniles in connection to an armed occupied burglary at a home in Lauderdale Lakes.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene near Northwest 36th Terrace and 32nd Street, as a SWAT unit surrounded the residence, Thursday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the SWAT unit was called in to clear the house because they believed there was a third subject, but that did not turn out to be the case.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

