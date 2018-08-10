2 injured in shooting on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after, officials said, they were shot on Interstate 95 in North Miami.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 135th Street, just before 6:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said a black Toyota opened fire on a blue Ford Mustang that was traveling southbound on the highway with three people inside.

Police said the driver and a passenger inside the Mustang were injured. The victims pulled off the interstate and drove to the Pro Energy gas station on Opa-locka Boulevard.

Officials said both victims’ injuries were minor. One of the occupants was grazed by a bullet in the back of the head and the other was shot in the leg.

The third passenger, who was not injured, was seen talking to Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the scene.

Investigators from several departments, including Opa-locka Police, North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police and FHP were on the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

