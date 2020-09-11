2 injured in shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were injured in a shooting that took place in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place near Southwest 172nd Street and 102nd Avenue, Thursday.

A man was shot in the leg and a woman was shot in the foot.

Police are currently investigating and are searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

