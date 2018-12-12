2 injured in possible road rage shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a possible road rage incident in Miami Gardens ended with gunfire.

Miami Gardens Police are searching for the person who, they said, discharged a firearm during the reported road rage shooting in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 158th Street, just before noon, Wednesday.

Investigators said shots that came from a black GMC Yukon were aimed at the people inside a white Ford pickup truck. The shooter then fled the scene.

The driver of the Ford truck managed to drive to a MetroPCS located inside a Miami Gardens shopping plaza near Northwest 165th Street and 27th Avenue shortly after the shooting.

According to officials, the victims saw a state trooper and went to him for help.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the driver to Ryder Trauma Center. The passenger was hit by shattered glass, said a MDFR spokesperson.

“You had the driver that was critically injured and the passenger who sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” said Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Carolyn Frazer. “They were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.”

Frazer said they have a critical clue in this case.

“What we have about the suspect’s vehicle is that it was a black GMC Yukon, and it has rear-end damage,” she said.

If you have any information on this incident or the Yukon driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

