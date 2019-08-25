2 injured in officer-involved crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a City of Miami Police officer and a driver to the hospital after, authorities said, their vehicles collided.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed the damaged cruiser and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee that were involved in the crash near Northwest 12th Avenue and Third Street, Sunday night.

Police said the officer and the driver of the other car were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

