2 injured in NW Miami-Dade crash involving USPS truck

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash involving a United States Postal truck occured in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday.

According to Miami Police, the crash involved a driver and a Postal worker at Northwest 17th Avenue and 47th Terrace. Both have since been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not identified those that were transported.

Update on @USPS crash in NW Miami: At least 2 people taken to hospital. Both expected to survive. Airbags deployed in car seen here. All according to preliminary investigation. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/9Rz8zscgtE — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) April 11, 2018

At the scene, a black sedan could be seen with major front-end damage, while the USPS truck was also damanged.

Miami Police are being aided by U.S. Postal Police.

A portion of the scene is affecting traffic as the investigation continues.

