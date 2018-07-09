2 injured in Hialeah hit and run involving 11 cars

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles sent two people to the hospital, Monday.

According to Hialeah Fire Capt. David Rodriguez, the crash originated at Okeechobee Road and Southeast Fifth and Sixth streets where a driver hit four vehicles before fleeing.

Seven other cars were also hit at Southeast Eighth Street.

Fire Rescue said two patients were transported to a nearby hospital as trauma alerts.

