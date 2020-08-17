2 injured in drive-by shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter after two men were shot and injured in a drive-by in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place near Southwest 173rd Terrace and 102nd Avenue just before 10 p.m., Sunday.

Surveillance video showed the men — one sitting and the other standing — in the front yard of a home when a car sped past them and fired shots.

According to Miami-Dade Police, one of the men was grazed in the head by a bullet and was treated on scene.

The other man was shot in the leg. He was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

The man who provided the surveillance video said he is related to both victims and hopes someone will see the video and help.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.