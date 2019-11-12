2 injured following shooting near Steve’s Pizza in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured at Steve’s Pizza in North Miami.

North Miami Police responded to the parking lot of the pizza shop along Northeast 121st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, just after 1 a.m., Tuesday.

According to police, a man walked up to a group of people next to a four-door red BMW. An argument soon unfolded. The gunman fired his weapon, and someone returned fire.

Witnesses in the area — like Isabella Naranjo — described what unfolded.

“A lot of us were confused,” Naranjo said. “I guess no one really realized what was going on, and even [we] were startled and hesitant to claim that it was a shooting. Everyone went inside. Even my friends and I were like drop everything, go inside, try to find shelter because you never know. The person could still be out there, and we were just trying to find shelter inside until the cops came. They came pretty quick.”

Police said one person was shot in the leg and another was grazed.

“I was in the kitchen when the [shooting] was starting, but there was a lot of shots,” said another witness. “Not one, two, three [or] four. There was 16, 17 or something, they never stopped. This is very rare.”

Investigators believe one man with a gun took off running, and the others involved drove away in the red BMW.

“I didn’t see exactly where he got shot, but then later it looked that it was on his leg,” a woman said.

Owner Jesse Valinsky told 7News that he’s still trying to gather all the details.

“The late night crowd here is usually pretty mellow,” he said. “We usually have North Miami Police hanging out here. We like to think that this is like a safe space, and it’s really unfortunate that this happened. I just hope that everyone involved is all right, and I hope that they are able to catch whoever was involved in this. It’s really, really sad. We’ve been here since 1974 and never anything like this [has happened].”

Valinsky added that the restaurant has surveillance cameras installed throughout, and they are handing over the footage to investigators.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape around the restaurant. Footage also showed people returning to the scene Tuesday afternoon to collect their cars that had been tied up due to the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Police said they have video of the incident and plan to turn it over to the media to aid in the investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

