2 injured after tractor-trailer crash on Turnpike in Kendall

Two people have been injured after a tractor-trailer overturned on the northbound Turnpike in the Kendall area of Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one person was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Officials said there was a second patient on the scene who was not transported.

The crash has caused minor delays in the area, so it is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

