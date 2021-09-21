MIAMI (WSVN) - Two adults have been injured after a shooting near the FTX Arena in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Biscayne Boulevard just after 9:45 p.m., Monday.

At least two witnesses who saw the immediate aftermath of the shooting said they heard the shots, and they saw a puddle of blood near the arena.

“Oh, there’s lots of blood.” More footage provided from those on balconies across from the double shooting scene near the FTX Arena. Two were rushed to Jackson Hospital. @wsvn is live in Downtown #Miami pic.twitter.com/RgiBUHwxAX — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) September 21, 2021

In cellphone video taken from a nearby resident’s balcony, sirens could be heard in the distance as officers and crews respond to the scene.

Police said the possible shooters were seen running toward the south near the Bayside area, and it is unclear if the people who were running made it there.

The two victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

As of Tuesday morning, it remains unclear if police have any shooting suspects in custody.

