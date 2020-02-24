2 injured after shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to hospital after a shooting broke out in a Pompano Beach neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 700 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue just after 5 a.m., Monday.

First responders located a victim shot multiple times inside of a vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A second victim was found shot in the shoulder and is currently being treated at the hospital.

Detectives continue to investigate.

