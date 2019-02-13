2 injured after shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, gunman at large

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were injured after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of 19th Avenue and Northwest 83rd Street just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

One victim was transported to a local hospital while a second victim was dropped off at North Shore Medical Center.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the shooter fled the scene in a black vehicle.

The condition of both victims is currently unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

