2 injured after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene along Northwest 14th Avenue and 61st Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just after 10 p.m., Sunday.

Responding officers located a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

7News cameras captured over a dozen evidence markers on the sidewalk.

Officials said the woman is in critical condition while the man is in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

