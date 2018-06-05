2 injured after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for subjects involved in a Miami Gardens shooting that left two people in critical condition.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene Tuesday morning, at Northwest 183rd Street and 47th Avenue. Police said the shooting took place in a Taco Bell parking lot, and they received a call at around 10:45 a.m.

Police said they believe the shooting happened before 10:45 a.m., however.

A black SUV was seen in the parking lot riddled with bulletholes.

The mother-in-law of one of the victims said they had just come from the victim’s son’s graduation.

“I heard all the gunshots, but I didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “She said they shooting the truck, and she ran out, and all she say she saw [was a] smokey gray SUV.”

One person was airlifted to a nearby hospital as a result of the shooting. Police said two people in total were shot and transported in critical condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.