LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been injured after a shooting took place at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill.

Authorities responded to the property, located on the 3200 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday, at around 4 p.m.

One victim, believed to have been shot inside the Swap Shop, was transported to the hospital.

The second victim appeared to have been possibly grazed by a bullet and was also taken to the hospital by fire rescue.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene showing one victim on a stretcher and the other victim going inside a fire rescue truck.

The shooting is under investigation.

