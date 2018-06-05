2 injured after shooting at Miami Gardens strip mall

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a strip mall in Miami Gardens that left two men in critical condition, Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene Tuesday morning, at Northwest 183rd Street and 47th Avenue. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, and they received a call at around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators said they believe the shooting happened before 10:45 a.m., however.

A black SUV was seen in the parking lot riddled with bullet holes.

Antonio Jose Gonzalez said he was nearby when the shots rang out. “I saw a black SUV stopped, and the right window opened, just firing at a car,” he said.

“I heard all the gunshots, but I didn’t know what was going on,” said Hazel Miller, the mother-in-law of one of the victims. “[My daughter] said they shooting the truck, and she ran out, and all she say she saw [was a] smoky gray SUV.”

Gonzalez said he first checked to make sure the scene was safe, then ran out to help the victims.

“[One of them] was shot in the bottom leg through the bone, so I made a homemade handkerchief,” he said. “Someone handed me their tie and a really strong twig.”

Police said they found that victim inside the bullet-riddled SUV and the other victim a few parking spots away.

Paramedics airlifted one of the victims and transported the other by ground to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Miller said they had just come from the victim’s son’s graduation at the time of the midday shooting.

Police said they are looking for two vehicles in connection to the shooting. “We did put out a message on the radio, be on the lookout for a black SUV and a white, possibly BMW, four-door that was seen fleeing the area,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

As they continue searching for the shooter or shooters, police are asking the public to come forward with information. “I know the community had to see something. Somebody had to see something,” said Zabaleta. “We urge them to contact Crime Stoppers. That information just might help us break this case.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.