2 injured after shooter fires pellets into crowd of Trump supporters in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people attending a rally for President Donald Trump were injured in Fort Lauderdale after, police said, a shooter shot pellets into the crowd from a moving vehicle.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the corner of East Oakland Park Boulevard and North Federal Highway at around 6:15 p.m., Friday.

According to police, a large group of Trump supporters were holding a rally when someone drove by and fired an unknown type of pellet gun into the crowd.

Two victims were struck by the pellet rounds, and they were treated on the scene, according to fire rescue officials.

The subjects fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Police have confirmed this incident is similar to one that occurred in Wilton Manors on Oct. 30.

Officers on the scene are being told the suspect vehicle involved in the recent incident was a Porsche SUV, police said.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.