FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished flames at an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were able to contain the flames to one unit at a building along Northeast Third Avenue and Fourth Street.

Two people were left injured, according to officials.

They said they are looking into the cause.

