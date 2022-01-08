NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a ShotSpotter alert in two different locations around 9 p.m., Friday night.

Miami Police found two adult males who were shot. One in Northwest 16th Avenue and 51st Terrace, and the other near Northwest 17th Avenue and 50th Street.

Fire Rescue transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Both are in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, you can contact Miami Police Department, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

