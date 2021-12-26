FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting at a night club that left two adult males with gunshot wounds.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident took place at Shato night club in downtown Fort Lauderdale located at the 300 block of Southwest 2nd Street around 2 a.m., Sunday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported one adult male as a trauma alert to Broward Health.

The second adult male sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was also transported to Broward Health.

Both victims are expected to recover.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

