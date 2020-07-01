2 injured after car drives off Miami parking deck

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after the vehicle they were in drove off a parking deck in Miami.

City of Miami and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the shopping plaza along Southwest Eighth Street and 57th Avenue at approximately 11:24 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the driver behind the wheel of the car accelerated and drove off the second floor parking landing.

Witnesses are said to have sprung into action to free the two individuals who were inside of the car.

Miami Fire Rescue crews transported one victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for further evaluation.

The second victim was treated and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units.

Other bystanders are said to have been injured as well, but the severity of their injuries remains unknown.

A technical rescue team from City of Miami Fire Rescue assessed the building’s damages and determined it did not need to be stabilized.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

