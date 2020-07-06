2 injured after being shot at unauthorized house party in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter after two people were injured in a Miami Beach shooting.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene near 570 South Shore Drive at approximately 10:50 p.m., Sunday.

The victims were attending an unauthorized party at an Airbnb in the area according to police.

Officials said one victim was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second victim also arrived at the hospital on his own with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower body.

Police said those who were present outside the home as well as outside of the hospital have not been cooperating with investigators.

