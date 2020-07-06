2 injured after being shot at Miami Beach home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter after two people were injured in a Miami Beach shooting.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene at 570 South Shore Drive at approximately 10:50 p.m., Sunday.

According to neighbors in the area, the home is often rented out on the weekends. The house was reportedly being used to host an unauthorized party at an Airbnb.

“I heard like a shuffle outside of our window,” said one woman who lives in the area. “I came outside and my husband was like screaming, ‘Get away from the windows!’ and we heard like pow, pow, pow, pow, pow — gunshots, about five at this point. There were people everywhere in the street, everyone getting in their cars running away, but we knew this house has been a problem. We’ve been complaining to the city, to the police and to code compliance for eight months.”

7News cameras captured several people leaving the home in both personal and ride share vehicles.

Officials said one victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

A second victim also arrived at the hospital on his own with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower body.

Police said they have received “minimal cooperation” from those who were present at the home as well as those at the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.