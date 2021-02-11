2 injured after armed carjacking in Florida City ends in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in Florida City and ended in South Miami-Dade.

Florida City Police officers responded to a carjacking along Sixth Avenue and West Palm Drive just before 8 a.m., Thursday.

According to Homestead Police, the carjacking suspect fired a shot at the victim, but the victim was not hit.

Homestead Police officers located the stolen vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect crashed into two other vehicles along Northwest 14th Avenue and Eighth Street in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and treated one victim there, while the suspect and another victim were airlifted to Jackson South.

The suspect, who has since been identified as 18-year-old Raul Perez, is listed in extremely critical condition while the other victim is listed in good condition.

Homestead Police have since recovered a gun at the scene.

Homestead Public Service crews have since responded to the scene to repair a damaged powerline pole and downed powerlines.

Florida City Police will continue to investigate the carjacking while Homestead Police will investigate the pursuit and crash.

