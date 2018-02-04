2 infants among 6 hurt in suspected DUI crash in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a driver suspected of driving under the influence struck five pedestrians, including two small children, at a busy intersection in Miami Beach, Sunday afternoon, sending all six of them to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near 18th Street and Meridian Avenue.

“They had gotten hit very hard,” said witness Jason Terrence.

According to investigators, three adults and two babies in strollers were on the sidewalk when the driver jumped the curb and hit them, at around 3 p.m.

“It was really scary. A lot of blood, a lot injuries,” said Terrence.

Witnesses were frightened by what they saw.

“At first we thought that the driver was dead,” said witness Lana Kruglova.

“The driver was in pretty bad condition,” said Terrence. “He wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and he was bleeding from his head, and his head was tilted back.”

Paramedics transported the pedestrians and the driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The adults are listed in stable condition, Sunday night. The infants, however, are listed in critical condition.

Police took to Twitter to confirm traffic was affected in all directions near the scene of the crash.

Hours later, after night fell, the car involved in the crash remained at the scene. It came to rest among some trees with the front smashed in.

“I know that he hit the scooter first, and then he hit the parking pay station and then the trash cans, and the pedestrians,” said Terrence. “The baby carriages were the first ones to get hit.”

Investigators are calling this a potential DUI investigation. As they dig deeper into the chain of events, those who witnessed the crash said they are thankful the outcome was not worse.

“I was constantly praying for everybody, hoping that everybody would make it alive,” said Kruglova. “That was my biggest concern.”

“It’s so good that they’re all alive,” said Terrence. “That’s all that matters to me.”

Police have not yet filed formal charges. They are working closely with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.