FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating the scene of a crime after two people were airlifted to the hospital.

They were involved in a shooting in the 900 block of Southwest Sixth Place in Florida City, at around 1 a.m., Monday.

Dozens of evidence markers were spread out at the scene of the crime.

Bullets holes were also found in at least two cars.

One of the victims was a two-year-old who was shot in the leg. He was airlifted to Kendall Trauma Center with his grandmother by his side.

The boy is now waiting to undergo surgery.

Family members said they were hanging out in front of their home when bullets started flying.

Another person was transported to Jackson South Hospital.

It remains unclear if police have any suspects in custody.

Florida City Police have taped off the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back on WSVN.com for more updates on this story.

