2 in police custody after crashing vehicle into Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in police custody after crashing into a home and taking off in Deerfield Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s office responded just after 10:15 p.m. to the scene near Northwest Second Avenue and Eller Street, Friday.

Both people occupying the vehicle took off moments after crashing into the home, but police were able to catch up with them.

Nobody inside the home was injured, while the collision only caused minor damage to the home.

