2 in custody, lockdown lifted for South Broward High School

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody at South Broward High School after the school was placed on a code red lockdown due to a reported threat.

Hollywood Police responded – reportedly with guns drawn – to the school, located in the area of Harding Street and North Federal Highway, just before 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Broward County Public Schools officials said the lockdown was lifted as of 3:15 p.m. as a heavy police presence remains on scene.

UPDATE: Two suspect’s detained. No injuries. No shots fired. — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) May 21, 2019

Students are starting to be dismissed as parents can be seen lined outside of the school’s property waiting.

