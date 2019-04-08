2 in custody after woman robbed at gunpoint in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have detained two suspects after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in a Miami residential neighborhood.

City of Miami Police were dispatched to the scene near Northwest 11th Avenue and 27th Street, Monday night.

#NOW: active scene in #Miami after an armed robbery of a woman in the street. Two scenes are being worked by cops near NW 27th St and 11th Ave. @wsvn #Exclusive @MiamiPD pic.twitter.com/DMbWpJenTJ — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 9, 2019

There were also reports of a second scene at 29th Terrace, two blocks away.

