2 in custody after Uber driver, passengers shot at in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody after an Uber driver was shot at on Interstate 95 in Hollywood while passengers were riding in his car.

The shooting happened on Interstate 95 South, just north of Hollywood Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m., Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the driver and passenger of a white Mercedes shot at least four times at the driver’s side of the black Honda being used for Uber.

The Uber driver, with his two passengers in the vehicle, followed the Mercedes off the Hollywood Boulevard exit and called 911.

The black Honda could be seen stopped in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and South 24th Avenue.

7News cameras captured several bullet holes in the vehicle.

The driver did not want to speak on camera, but he said he has no idea why he or his passengers were targeted.

Hollywood Police then responded to the scene and officers chased after the Mercedes. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle got out and took off running in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and 13th Avenue.

Police set up a perimeter and shortly after took the two suspects into custody.

