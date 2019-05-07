2 in custody after traffic stop leads to altercation with officer in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have two suspects in custody after an altercation that resulted in an officer being dragged down a road in Coral Springs.

The Coral Springs Police Department tweeted just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday that they were working an active scene.

Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop involving a white BMW when some kind of altercation occurred with two suspects inside the vehicle.

*** UPDATE*** we have suspects in custody, it is still an active scene. Lock down at schools is being lifted. https://t.co/pPCSKNDX6d — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) May 7, 2019

The BMW then took off from the area, partially dragging the officer down the road.

Original reports mentioned shots had been fired but it has not been confirmed.

The officer then called for backup, and a perimeter was set up to locate the suspects.

Officials said the incident started in the area of 8200 Wiles Road and ended when the suspects were taken into custody in the area of Northwest 38th Street and 85th Avenue.

Meanwhile, the officer was transported to an area hospital to be treated after suffering road rash and a cut to his hand.

Hunt Elementary School, Forest Hills Elementary School and Coral Springs Senior High School were placed on precautionary lockdowns, but they have since been lifted.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.

