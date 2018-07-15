Police apprehended the driver and passenger of an SUV after the vehicle crashed into a store in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash took place Sunday morning at the Family Dollar on Northwest 46th Street and 27th Avenue.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers taking the driver and passenger of the GMC Envoy into custody and putting them in a cruiser.

The SUV was later towed from the scene.

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

