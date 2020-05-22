2 in custody after stolen SUV crashes into NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were taken to hospital after a rollover wreck involving an SUV that police said was stolen.

The SUV flipped over right next to a house in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 95th Street, Thursday.

Police said an officer was following the SUV after a license plate reader revealed it was stolen.

Moments later, the vehicle crashed. It crashed so close to the home that it left a streak of tire rubber high on the home’s wall.

A man and a woman who were travelling inside the SUV were airlifted to a local hospital.

Police said they are stable and are in police custody.

