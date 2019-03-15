2 in custody after South Beach fight amid large spring break crowds

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two men into custody after a fight broke out in the heart of South Beach, as officials work to ensure residents and visitors stay safe over the next several weeks, which are expected to bring large spring break crowds to the tourist destination.

7News cameras captured a heightened police presence in the aftermath of the fight in the area of Eighth Street and Ocean Drive, Friday evening.

Big fight just happened on Ocean Dr near 8th Street. Two just put into a police prisoner transport wagon, one woman hurt and being treated near sand. @wsvn #7News #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/vzjKR8RORr — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 15, 2019

Over a dozen police cars and a couple of prisoner transport vans responded to the scene of the altercation. Two people were placed in a prison transport van, but it is unclear whether they were arrested.

This is the injured woman being treated on the scene of a large Ocean Drive fight that just resulted in two brought into custody. Police officers cleared scene. @wsvn #7News #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/OXzI3OEqJj — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 15, 2019

Paramedics treated a woman that suffered injuries as a result of the melee. She was not transported.

After the fight @MiamiBeachPD Chief Dan Oates came ro scene near 8th St and Ocean Drive. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/BKgOQt1nCh — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 15, 2019

7News cameras later captured Miami Beach Police Chief Police Dan Oates responding to the scene.

Hours earlier, Miami Beach Police posted video of a driver pouring alcohol into the cup of a woman sitting in the front passenger seat in another car along the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway.

These are the kinds of unruly behaviors and open container violations that, authorities said, they want revelers to avoid.

Along Ocean Drive on Friday afternoon, a woman noted that there were larger crowds than on her previous visit.

“It’s been good. It’s better than last time, ’cause there’s more people,” she said.

“It’s been terrific; it’s been great,” said a man.

Police are expecting an even bigger turnout this weekend, and they have made the necessary preparations.

“Busy two weekends ahead. Miami Beach PD is ready,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

But not all locals are giddy about the expected increase in crowd sizes.

“It’s just been really crazy — the traffic, the wild people screaming,” said Natalia Montalbon, who works at a South Beach store. “Girls come in the store to dance and twerk.”

Few South Beach residents will dance over the traffic this all brings.

Ocean Drive has been closed off to vehicular traffic until Monday at 3 a.m. It’s the same story next Friday, when the iconic street will shut down to vehicular traffic at 7 a.m. and reopen the following Monday at 3 a.m.

“t will be pedestrian only. That’s to ensure a wider space for everyone that’s out on the beach to enjoy themselves,” said Rodriguez.

The major causeways on Miami Beach are also compromised over the next few weeks.

“Traffic along the MacArthur Causeway and Julia Tuttle Causeway, you should expect to see more traffic in the late afternoon and evening hours,” said Rodriguez.

On the sand, coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables and similar structures will not be permitted. There’s also a limitation of live or amplified music being enforced.

“Come on vacation, don’t leave on probation,” said Rodriguez.

Words to live by to those caught on Sherbrooke Hotel’s surveillance cameras ambushing and repeatedly hitting a man along Ninth Street, between Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive, early Thursday morning.

The hopes for everyone is that this weekend’s partying stays crime-free.

