2 in custody after shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody after a shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the mall, located at 11401 Pines Blvd., at around 2:20 p.m. Friday.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Officers are on scene at Dillards (11945 Pines Boulevard) investigating a shooting which just occurred. Two subjects are in custody at this time; no suspects are believed to be at large. Please stay clear of the area as our investigation remains on-going. pic.twitter.com/Std7Lg3wCm — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 14, 2020

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene near Dillard’s where several police cruisers and rescue units could be seen parked outside of the mall.

There were reportedly two victims struck by gunfire inside the mall, but police have yet to confirm.

Officials said two subjects have been taken into custody, and there are no other suspects believed to be at large.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a robbery or attempted robbery.

Residents are urged to avoid the area as the scene remains active.

