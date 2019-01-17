2 in custody after police pursuit leads to multi-vehicle crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken two burglary suspects into custody after a pursuit in a City of Miami neighborhood led to a multi-vehicle crash.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 46th Street and 12th Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Driver Judy Rosenstrauch’s said her white Toyota Corolla became collateral damage.

“Kind of like one of those roller coasters that’s going back and forth,” she said. “I had no idea why that was happening to my car.”

Rosenstrauch showed 7News pictures of the damage to her vehicle after a car that, police said, was stolen sideswiped her while waiting for the light to change.

“You can see here that’s the back of the car, and that’s the front of the car,” she said as she pointed at the photos.

Investigators said it all started when police attempted to stop a car in connection to a burglary case. The vehicle then took off, and the officers followed.

“Like a movie scene, like something you see straight out of Hollywood,” said witness Andres Martinez.

Officials said the subjects’ car crashed into two vehicles shortly after.

Witnesses said they saw one of the subjects attempting to flee on foot.

“He tried to get away, in between my car and another white car,” said Rosenstrauch.

“He jumped over the cop’s hood. They tried to [capture] him, but he kept going,” said Martinez. “He ran by here, and before you know it, we just saw another Nissan speed off that way.”

Police said that subject went around the block, carjacked a woman by yanking her out of her Nissan Altima and then headed north with police in pursuit.

“It looked like a Nissan Altima just speeds up down that way with some of the parts coming out of the car,” said witness Reginald Williams.

But he wouldn’t get far. Investigators said the chase ended five blocks away, near Northwest 51st Street and 12th Avenue.

Police were able to apprehend both subjects. One of them was seen being treated at the scene while in handcuffs.

Witnesses were left in disbelief that this chain of events played out near a school.

“It was pretty intense. There were a lot of kids, ’cause they just literally came off a bus,” said Martinez. “It was, like, maybe 20, 30 kids just running around.”

None of those children were injured.

Miami Police officials said Miami-Dade Police will be investigating this case.

Police shut down Northwest 12th Avenue between 46th and 51st streets while they investigated. The roadway was eventually reopened to traffic.

Officials have not specified what charges the subjects may face.

While they wait to learn their fate, Rosenstrauch said she’s thinking twice about her evening commute.

“I was born and raised in Miami. I know these streets, but I don’t think I want to take them anymore,” she said.

