2 in custody after police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody after a brief pursuit led to a multi-vehicle crash in a City of Miami neighborhood.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 46th Street and 12th Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said police attempted to stop a car in connection to a burglary case. The vehicle then took off, and the officers followed.

“Like a movie scene, like something you see straight out of Hollywood,” said a witness.

“A Nissan Altima just speeds up down that way with some of the parts coming out of the car,” said another witness.

Officials said the subjects’ car crashed into two vehicles shortly after.

The first witness said he saw one of the subjects attempting to flee on foot.

“He jumped over the cop’s car. They tried to [capture] him, but he kept going,” he said. “He ran by here, and before you know it, we just saw another Nissan speed off that way.”

Police said one of the subjects then carjacked a driver and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

But he didn’t get far. Investigators said he crashed the stolen car five blocks away, near Northwest 51st Street and 12th Avenue.

Police were able to apprehend both subjects. One of them was seen being treated at the scene while in handcuffs.

Witnesses were left in disbelief that this chain of events played out near a school.

“It was pretty intense. There were a lot of kids, ’cause they just literally came off a bus,” said the first witness. “It was, like, maybe 20, 30 kids just running around.”

None of those children were injured.

Miami Police officials said Miami-Dade Police will be investigating this case.

The intersections where the crashes took place remain shut down while police investigate.

Officials have not specified what charges the subjects may face.

