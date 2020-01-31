2 in custody after police-involved shooting at Mar-a-lago

MAR-A-LAGO, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have two people in custody after a security breach at the Mar-a-lago estate ended in a police-involved shooting.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and PBSO deputies responded to the scene after a driver in a black SUV fled through two security check points on the property, Friday, at around 11:40 a.m.

Officers fired shots at the vehicle as it headed towards the main entrance of the estate.

It remains unclear if there are any injuries reported after the shooting.

The vehicle continued to flee from FHP troopers and a PBSO helicopter before it was later located.

Two individuals have been taken into custody.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting.

Officials are working to determine which department fired the shots at the vehicle.

The FBI is also responding to the scene.

