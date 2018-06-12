2 in custody after police chase ends on I-95

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in police custody after a car chase ended on Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers spotted a car that was reported stolen, Tuesday morning.

When they tried to stop the vehicle, the car fled, initiating a police chase on I-95.

Ultimately, the chase came to an end near Sheridan Street in Hollywood and the two passengers were taken into custody.

Although no street closures were reported, there were some delays due to onlooker traffic.

Police are now investigating.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.