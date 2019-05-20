2 in custody after man stabbed inside NW Miami-Dade Taco Bell

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody after a man was stabbed inside a Northwest Miami-Dade Taco Bell.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the restaurant along the 18700 block of Northwest 67th Avenue, just after 8 p.m., Monday.

According to police, there was an altercation between customers that left one man with a stab wound.

Fire rescue crews transported the man to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

Police said they have two suspects in custody.

The altercation did not involve restaurant employees, investigators said.

Police have closed the restaurant as they begin their investigation.

