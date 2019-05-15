2 in custody after crooks target car of officer’s wife in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody after a vehicle belonging to the wife of a police officer was broken into in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units were called to the scene in the area of Southwest 140th Court and 142nd Avenue, just before 3 a.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured investigators hard at work trying to piece together evidence.

Officials have not said what or if anything was taken.

A man and a woman were taken into custody as part of the investigation.

It remains unclear if they’ve been formally arrested or if they’ll be facing any charges.

Authorities said there were four people involved in the attempted burglary but the other two fled the scene.

A neighbor said the officer told him he woke up to alarms going off and saw shadows outside of his house.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

